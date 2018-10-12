Salt Bae serves Donald Trump Jr. at New York steakhouse

Donald Trump Jr. (left) posted on social media after a meal at Nusret Gokce's New York steakhouse.

NEW YORK - Miami restaurateur Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, is causing a stir online again after serving the president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., a meal at his steakhouse in New York.

Trump posted a video of Gokce preparing a steak for Trump's table on Instagram Thursday night.

Gokce sparked protests in Miami last month after a video of him hosting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife went viral on social media. Local officials, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, criticized Gocke.

Venezuela's economy has been in free fall in recent years, with many people living in poverty and suffering from malnutrition. Many protesters, especially in Doral's Venezuelan community, said it was unseemly that Maduro was eating so lavishly while most Venezuelans go hungry.

Many online commenters on Trump's Instagram page noted that Gokce had hosted Maduro at one of his restaurants. The Trump administration has been extremely critical of the Maduro regime.



Gokce had previously been photographed posing like former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

"You know this guy loved Venezuela’s dictator, right? Served him steak, too. You’re a wannabe little dictator, so this is very fitting," one Instagram user said.

Rubio posted Gocke's address and phone number after the Maduro video was published, urging people to protest. Rubio has not publicly commented on Trump's visit.

Images and videos of Gokce sprinkling salt on his dishes became a viral sensation last year, making him an international celebrity. He owns several high-end Nusr-Et Steakhouse restaurants, including one in Miami's Brickell neighborhood.

