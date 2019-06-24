Drivers hit with parking tickets in Las Vegas can pay with school supplies

LAS VEGAS - Instead of being angry, drivers in Las Vegas with a parking ticket can now feel helpful as they will be able to pay off the fines by bringing in school supplies.

From June 19 through July 19, those with a parking infraction in Las Vegas can make good on their tickets by dropping off new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or greater value to their fine.

The supplies will be donated to the nonprofit Teachers Exchange.

Here are some of the items being accepted :

Pencils

Pens

Erasers

Dry erase markers

Index cards

Paper towels/Disinfecting wipes

Card stock

Copy paper

Storage bins

Rulers

Scissors

Pencil sharpeners

Post-it notes

