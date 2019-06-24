Family of missing student Mackenzie Lueck pleads for help finding her

SALT LAKE CITY - The family of a University of Utah student who has been missing since landing at the Salt Lake City airport in the early hours of June 17 is pleading for help in locating her.

Mackenzie Lueck, 23, texted her parents that she had landed safely in Salt Lake City at 1:00 am on Monday, but she has not been heard from since, the family said in a statement.

"Since Monday, she has missed her midterms at the University of Utah and has not been in communication with family or friends," the statement said.

"Mackenzie is 5’6” tall, 120 pounds with a slim/athletic build, medium length blonde hair and brown eyes," the statement said.

The Salt Lake City police also put out a statement on Saturday that Lueck was considered missing.

Lueck took a Lyft from the airport to an address in North Salt Lake, police said in a statement, adding that Lyft and the driver had cooperated with the investigation.

The ridesharing company is helping authorities with the investigation, a spokeswoman said in a statement.

"We recognize how scary this must be for those who know and love Ms. Lueck," the spokeswoman said. "The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft."

The company added that the route was direct and reached its destination, and that the driver continued the shift afterward and picked up other fares.

The police have not discovered anything at this point that would lead them to believe Lueck is in danger, Salt Lake City Police Sargeant Brandon Shearer told ABC News.

Lueck's family said she had planned to fly from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles on July 23.

She had just returned back to Utah after attending her grandmother's funeral, according to a notice from the Missing Pieces Network posted to the "Find MacKenzie Lueck" Facebook page.

"Our primary goal is to find Mackenzie and bring her home. Her family is grateful for the concern, prayers and the tireless efforts of the Salt Lake City Police and members of the community," the Lueck family statement said.

Anyone with information should contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at (801) 799-3000.

