Father charged after 6-year-old girl allegedly kills brother with seat belt after being left alone

HOUSTON - A father has been arrested after his 6-year-old daughter killed her 1-year-old brother with a seat belt after the two were left alone in a car while the man shopped.

Adrian Dreshaun Middleton, Sr. of Houston faces abandonment charges after the incident on May 20 when he left his children for over an hour-and-a-half while he was inside a thrift store.

Middleton's daughter says she was playing with her brother when he started to cry and she got angry. KPRC reports the girl wrapped a seat belt around the boy's neck and thought he fell asleep, but he was dead.

The girl told Middleton that she had done something bad, according to KTRK.

Middleton says he found the boy unresponsive in the third row of the vehicle with the seat belt wrapped around his neck. The boy was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Middleton originally told police he was only in the store for 30-45 minutes, but surveillance video showed it was closer to 90 minutes in time.

