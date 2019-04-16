Father leaves 1-year-old daughter to die in fiery crash as he flees scene

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. - A man has been arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse after leaving behind his 1-year-old daughter inside a car on fire while he fled police.

With his daughter in his car, Imhotep Osiris Norman, 26, led police on a chase Friday in Greenville County (S.C.).

During the chase, Norman threw a large bag out of the car filled with drugs, the Greenville News reports.

While in pursuit of the vehicle, highway troopers noticed sparks and smoke coming from Norman's car, which then became fully-engulfed in flames.

Before the car came to a stop, Norman fled the area on foot.

When firefighters arrived to put out the fire, they found the body of 1-year-old Xena Norman in the backseat.

Norman was later apprehended and jailed. He was denied bond and currently remains behind bars.

