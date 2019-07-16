Father's errant golf shot kills daughter sitting in cart

FreeImages.com/cflart

OREM, Utah - A 6-year-old girl watching her father play golf was killed when one of his tee shots hit her in the back of the head.

The girl was sitting in a golf cart 20 yards away from the tee box when she was hit by the ball Monday at the Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem, Utah.

After being hit at the base of the neck, the girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died hours later from her injuries, the Daily Herald reports.

“It’s a tragic accident and we are investigating it as such,” said Lt. Trent Colledge of the Orem Police Department.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.