Father smothers infant child, tries to revive her with extension cord

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. - A father has been charged with capital murder after allegedly smothering his infant daughter, and then trying to revive her with an extension cord.

Tyler Buchanan, 19, of Crawford County, Arkansas was charged Monday with the June 12 death of his 2-month-old daughter, Paisley.

The New York Post reports Buchanan told police he found his daughter not breathing before he cut off the end of a live extension cord to revive her.

However, Buchanan later admitted he smothered his daughter because she was crying and he wanted to go back to sleep.

Paisley's mother found Buchanan holding the girl seven hours later and told her she had not been breathing.

Buchanan was charged with first degree murder in June. The father could face the death penalty if convicted of the added capital murder charge.

