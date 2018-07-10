Girl electrocuted while reaching behind family's dryer to get kittens

NEW BOSTON, Texas - A 10-year-old girl was killed after she was electrocuted when she reached behind the clothes dryer at her family's home to grab her kittens.

Greenlee Marie was attempting to rescue the kittens which had become stuck behind the dryer on Saturday at the house in New Boston, Texas.

KSLA reports Greenlee's parents are blaming shoddy electrics at the home they've rented for the past 15 months.

Authorities are unsure about the cause of the electrocution, saying it is too early in the investigation to make a determination.

"She loved her babies. And she would do anything for them," Greenlee's mother, Shelby Roos, said.

