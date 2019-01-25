Government shutdown to temporarily end for 3 weeks

WASHINGTON - The current shutdown that has stymied government business and forced workers to find alternate means of compensation is ending, but only temporarily.

A deal was reached to reopen the government for three weeks, ending on Feb. 15. The deal will not include any funding for the president's border wall.

"We have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government," said Trump.

The president also thanked the government workers who were forced to live without pay and said they will receive backpay.

Trump went on to talk in great detail about his pet project, a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

"(Walls) keep criminals out. They save innocent people... It's just common sense. Walls work." the president added. "[Congress] said they are for complete border security, and they have finally and fully acknowledged that having barriers, fencing or walls – or whatever you want to call it – will be an important part of the solution."

The shutdown, which was entering its fifth week, comes as government workers missed their second paychecks Friday.

Before Friday, neither the president or Democratic leaders appeared to want to budge or give up anything to end the shutdown.

But the president believes both sides can work together to make a deal in good faith on a wall that many say is draconian.

"The walls we are building are not medieval walls. They are smart walls, designed to meet the needs of frontline border agents." said Trump.

However, at the end of his appearance, Trump made a strong warning about what will happen if a fair deal cannot be reached.

"We really have no choice but to build a powerful wall or steel barrier. If we don't get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shutdown on February 15 again or I will use the powers afforded to me...to address this emergency."

Major flight delays on the East Coast Friday morning caused havoc with air travel, leading many to believe it would lead to a breakthrough regarding the stalemate.

