Graduate celebrates by hugging father at Mexican border

LAREDO, Texas - Photos of a high school graduate hugging her father at the Mexican border after receiving her diploma have gone viral.

While still wearing her graduation robe after the ceremony at Laredo High School, Sarai Ruiz went to the border to celebrate with her father who could not cross into the U.S.

A native of Wisconsin, Ruiz and her family moved to Mexico over a decade ago after her father was deported. She has crossed into the U.S. every day for years to attend Laredo High School.

KTRK reports Ruiz broke into tears as she embraced her father and soon posted the pictures to share the moment on Facebook.

Ruiz, who is the first person in her family to graduate high school, will attend the University of Texas in the fall.

