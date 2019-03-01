Grandmother allegedly kills newborn grandson to 'prevent family shame'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A grandmother is accused of killing her newborn grandson to avoid "family shame."

Beant Kaur Dhillon, 43, of Bakersfield, Calif was arrested on felony first degree murder charges in November 2018, but plead not guilty in court Thursday.

Court documents claim Dhillon discovered her 15-year-old daughter had given birth to a boy in the bathroom of the family's house.

Upon learning of the baby, Dhillon admitted to police that she had drowned the boy to "prevent family shame," KERO reports.

After drowning the baby, Dhillon allegedly worked with another family member to bury the body in the backyard. When the teen's father was notified about the baby, he allowed the boy to be buried and did not inform police or request medical treatment for his daughter.

Dhillon was also charged with felony assault of a child with force likely to cause great bodily injury, resulting in death, and felony child abuse.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.