Grandmother busted for drug trafficking, cops find dozens of guns in home

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - Police arrested a 62-year-old grandmother on drug trafficking charges, and were shocked what they found inside her home.

When authorities raided the Powder Springs, Ga. home of Patricia Darling, 62, they found $30,000 worth of marijuana, along with dozens of assault rifles, shotguns and handguns.

WSB reports Darling ran the drug ring when children were around, with neighbors saying she was often seen with her grandson.

"She’s a good person. She’ll do anything for you. She will for me," neighbor Shirley Desse said.

Darling was arrested on several felony charges.

