Holy guacamole! U.S. would run out of avocados in 3 weeks if border closed

MIAMI - The consequences of President Trump's threat to close the border with Mexico could have dire consequences... for snacks.

If the border to Mexico were to close, the U.S. would run out of avocados within three weeks, according to NBC News.

Think about that.

No avocados = No quacamole.

Steve Barnard, president and CEO of Mission Produce, one of the country's top distributors of avocados, says the threat is real.

“You couldn’t pick a worse time of year because Mexico supplies virtually 100 percent of the avocados in the U.S. right now," Barnard told Reuters. "California is just starting and they have a very small crop, but they’re not relevant right now and won’t be for another month or so."

Trump said he could order the shut down of the southern border to Mexico this week.

