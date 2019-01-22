Hot-diggity dog! Oscar Mayer looking for Weinermobile driver

If you're not too much of a hot dog behind the wheel, but can still add a little relish to the long and winding road, there's a job out there waiting for you.

Oscar Mayer is looking for a new hotdogger which, when translated, means the company is hiring someone to drive the Weinermobile from one end of the country to the other.

According to the job posting, a hotdogger must "have an appetite for adventure, a friendly personality and boundless enthusiasm" as they travel from city to city acting as a goodwill ambassador for Oscar Mayer.

The company is now accepting applications through Jan. 31 for the one-year position which would begin in June.

So if you feel you cut the mustard, CLICK HERE to apply.

