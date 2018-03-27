Illegal to check work email after hours? New York City ready to pass a law

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

NEW YORK - Imagine checking your smartphone for work emails at home and the cops bust down your door to arrest you.

That scenario is a bit far-fetched, but lawmakers in New York City are working on legislation that would make it against the law to access work-related emails outside of regular work schedules.

A bill banning after-work emails will be introduced at Thursday's city council meeting, according to Fox Business.

If the law is passed, it would only apply to those who work in New York City.

