'Active shooter' taken into custody at Indiana middle school

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - Two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school were taken to a hospital Friday and the lone suspect is in custody.

Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release that the victims in Friday morning's attack at Noblesville West Middle School were taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their families have been notified. He said no other information is available about the victims.

More News Headlines

Orem said the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.

Helicopter footage showed students being led from the school to buses north of Indianapolis. Orem says they were being taken to Noblesville High School's gym, where their families can pick them up.

TV helicopter footage shows students being led out of the school and onto buses.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

Noblesville is north of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.