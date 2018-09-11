Multimedia: Remembering September 11 attacks

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: People walk through the Oculus located at the World Trade Center site during a morning commemoration ceremony for the victims of the terrorist attacks seventeen years after the day on September 11, 2018 in New York City. Throughout the country services are being held to remember the 2,977 people who were killed in New York, the Pentagon and in a field in rural Pennsylvania on what was one of the worst attacks on American soil in the nations history. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

