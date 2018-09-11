Multimedia: Remembering September 11 attacks

INTERACTIVE | Historic flashback
WORLD TRADE CENTER MEMORIAL
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: A woman becomes emotional at the north pool during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial, September 11, 2018 in New York City. In New York City and throughout the United States, the country is marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: A girl places a flower along the north pool during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial, September 11, 2018 in New York City. In New York City and throughout the United States, the country is marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: A flower stands along the north pool at the National September 11 Memorial during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks , September 11, 2018 in New York City. In New York City and throughout the United States, the country is marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Firefighters hold up a flag that flew at the World Trade Center at the start of a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial, September 11, 2018 in New York City. In New York City and throughout the United States, the country is marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Rudy Giuliani, former New York City Mayor and attorney for President Donald Trump, and Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor, speak with each other during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial, September 11, 2018 in New York City. In New York City and throughout the United States, the country is marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Mourners embrace during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial, September 11, 2018 in New York City. In New York City and throughout the United States, the country is marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: A man pauses at the north pool before the start of a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial,, September 11, 2018 in New York City. In New York City and throughout the United States, the country is marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: People walk through the Oculus located at the World Trade Center site during a morning commemoration ceremony for the victims of the terrorist attacks seventeen years after the day on September 11, 2018 in New York City. Throughout the country services are being held to remember the 2,977 people who were killed in New York, the Pentagon and in a field in rural Pennsylvania on what was one of the worst attacks on American soil in the nations history. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
THE PENTAGON
ARLINGTON, VA - SEPTEMBER 11: An American flag is unfurled down the side of the Pentagon to mark the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks September 11, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. The nation observed 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3000 people on American soil in 2001. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VA - SEPTEMBER 11: Security personnel check the area with binoculars on the roof of the Pentagon prior to a ceremony to mark the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks September 11, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. The nation observed 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3000 people on American soil in 2001. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VA - SEPTEMBER 11: A carnation is placed on a bench at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial as an American flag is unfurled down the side of the Pentagon to mark the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks September 11, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. The nation observed 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3000 people on American soil in 2001. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VA - SEPTEMBER 11: A carnation is placed on the bench of Sgt. Tamara C. Thurman at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial as an American flag is unfurled down the side of the Pentagon to mark the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks September 11, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. The nation observed 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3000 people on American soil in 2001. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VA - SEPTEMBER 11: A carnation is placed on the bench of Sgt. Tamara C. Thurman at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial as an American flag is unfurled down the side of the Pentagon to mark the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks September 11, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. The nation observed 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3000 people on American soil in 2001. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VA - SEPTEMBER 11: An American flag is unfurled down the side of the Pentagon to mark the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks September 11, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. The nation observed 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3000 people on American soil in 2001. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VA - SEPTEMBER 11: An American flag is unfurled down the side of the Pentagon to mark the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks September 11, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. The nation observed 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3000 people on American soil in 2001. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VA - SEPTEMBER 11: An American flag is unfurled down the side of the Pentagon to mark the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks September 11, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. The nation observed 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3000 people on American soil in 2001. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
THE WHITE HOUSE
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 11: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (C) joins members of the White House staff in observiing a moment of silence on the south lawn of the White House at 8:37 A.M, the time the first tower was hit in the attacks of September 11th, on September 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 17th anniversary of the attacks and U.S. President Trump is scheduled to attend events in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 11: Members of the White House staff observe a moment of silence on the south lawn of the White House at 8:37 A.M., the time the first tower was hit in the attacks of September 11th, on September 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 17th anniversary of the attacks and U.S. President Trump is scheduled to attend events in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 11: A lone trumpeter plays "Taps" as members of the White House staff observe a moment of silence on the south lawn of the White House at 8:37 A.M., the time the first tower was hit in the attacks of September 11th, on September 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 17th anniversary of the attacks and U.S. President Trump is scheduled to attend events in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 11: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (R) places his hand over his heart during the playing of "Taps" while joining members of the White House staff in observing a moment of silence on the south lawn of the White House at 8:37 A.M., the time the first tower was hit in the attacks of September 11th, on September 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 17th anniversary of the attacks and U.S. President Trump is scheduled to attend events in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 11: White House staff observe a moment of silence on the south lawn of the White House at 8:37 A.M, the time the first tower was hit in the attacks of September 11th, on September 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 17th anniversary of the attacks and U.S. President Trump is scheduled to attend events in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 11: White House observe a moment of silence on the south lawn of the White House at 8:37 A.M., the time the first tower was hit in the attacks of September 11th, on September 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 17th anniversary of the attacks and U.S. President Trump is scheduled to attend events in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 11: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (C) places his hand over his heart during the playing of "Taps" while joining members of the White House staff in observing a moment of silence on the south lawn of the White House at 8:37 A.M., the time the first tower was hit in the attacks of September 11th, on September 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 17th anniversary of the attacks and U.S. President Trump is scheduled to attend events in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 11: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly joins members of the White House staff in observiing a moment of silence on the south lawn of the White House at 8:37 A.M., the time the first tower was hit in the attacks of September 11th, on September 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 17th anniversary of the attacks and U.S. President Trump is scheduled to attend events in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
THE PRESIDENT: FLIGHT 93 NATIONAL MEMORIAL
