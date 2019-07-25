Jogger chases down man who flashed her

BOSTON - When a man flashed a woman while jogging, the woman didn't let it slip by, she went after the man and it was all caught on video.

The woman was jogging in the Boston area on July 18 when the man exposes herself as he passes. The woman quickly turns around and chases after the guy.

The video shows the woman trying to detain the man, but he was able to break free and get away.

Authorities are asking for any information on the man who had dark hair with a receding hairline, and was wearing black and gray running clothes.

