Law enforcement agencies issue warning over fentanyl disguised as cannabis

KUTV

SALT LAKE CITY - Law enforcement agencies across the country have been warned of cannabis testing positive for fentanyl and other dangerous drugs.

According to a report from KUTV, the bulletin sent internally among agencies warns cannabis had been tested positive for fentanyl, heroin, Tramadol, and traces of meth.

The fake cannabis has been found in Ohio and Canada, although it could be found in other parts of the country.

“When you start seeing something anywhere in the U.S., there's a good chance it's going to spread across the country,” said Sgt. Brandon Shearer with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Just touching fentanyl could prove deadly, putting police officers at risk when handling marijuana laced with the drug.

