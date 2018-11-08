Man accused of raping girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, gave her gonorrhea

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A man has been arrested on charges of raping his girlfriend's four-year-old daughter and giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

KSTP reports Arturo Macarro Gutierrez, 35, of St. Paul, Minnesota, allegedly raped the child on Oct. 28. The victim's grandmother called police after the girl told her on Halloween that Gutierrez had hurt her after pulling her pants down.

According to the report, the girl's aunt was watching her on the day of the incident and saw Gutierrez in the bedroom making a "humping" motion.

Gutierrez is the boyfriend of the victim's mother.

The girl tested positive for gonorrhea after being brought to the hospital. Gutierrez also tested positive for the disease after being taken into custody while hiding in the attic of a home.

Gutierrez was charged with first and second-degree sexual conduct with a victim under 13 years old.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.