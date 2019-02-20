Man dragged to death by NYC subway after bag caught in train

NEW YORK - A man was killed after being dragged by a moving subway into a tunnel when his bag caught on a section of the train.

The 39-year-old Queens man was standing inside a crowd Grand Central terminal on Tuesday evening when his bag was caught on an eastbound train that was departing the station.

The New York Post reports the train dragged the man off the platform and onto the tracks. The subway then pulled him into a staircase and electrical control box.

The unidentified man died at the scene after suffering severe body trauma.

