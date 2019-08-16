Man grabs gun, kills 7-year-old after child startled him

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - A man shot and killed a 7-year-old boy who woke up in the middle of the night and startled the man who was sleeping on a couch.

Omarion Greenhouse was killed early Friday morning inside an Alabama trailer park. The boy was alive when emergency crews responded to the home, but was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Willie Sankey, 32, was arrested on a capital murder charge and is being held without bond.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports it is a capital offense to kill a child younger than 14.

