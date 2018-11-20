Man sentenced to less than 3 years after raping dying teen, texting photos of her body

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - A man convicted of raping a teen as she was dying, texting photos of her body and refusing to call for help was sentenced to less than three years in prison for his crimes.

Brian Varela, 20, of Snohomish County, Wash. was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter, rape and unlawful disposal of remains in connection to the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Noceda.

Noceda had overdosed in Varela's room on Feb. 3 after taking a mix of drugs. Instead of calling for help after Noceda passed out, Varela texted photos of her semi-nude body to co-workers, reports KOMO.

"LOL I think she od’d, still breathing," Varela texted.

Varela later texted he had sexually assaulted Noceda and then fell asleep after playing video games.

Noceda was dead when Varela woke up the next morning.

Judge Linda Krese gave Varela just 34 months in prison after taking into account that he had no prior record and laws that restrict increased sentences.

