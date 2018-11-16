Man sentenced to life after raping 7-year-old girl weeks after prison release for another rape

WICHITA, Kan. - A man who raped a 7-year-old girl just weeks after being released from prison for another rape was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Colton Breitenbach, 24, raped the girl in 2017 after sneaking into her room while staying in a friend's home nearby in Wichita, Kan.

The Wichita Eagle reports Breitenbach choked the girl until she was unconscious and raped and sodomized her. He was found guilty in June of attempted capitial murder, rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary.

“I don’t like talking about happened that night. It was scary for me,” the girl said in a video played at Tuesday's sentencing hearing.

At the time of the most recent rape, Breitenbach had been released from prison weeks earlier for other violent sex crimes for which he was convicted in 2013.

In the victim's testimony video, she sang a song that contained the line, "Her I stand, still alive."

