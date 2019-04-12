Man sets himself on fire near White House

WASHINGTON - A man set himself on fire, but was only able to light the jacket he was wearing before U.S. Secret Service agents rushed to extinguish the fire Friday afternoon near the White House.

The man was standing across Pennsylvania Avenue in Lafayette Park. Officers arrested him and secured a perimeter around the White House.

President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time of the small fire.

This is a developing story.

