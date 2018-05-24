Man wanted for violently attacking car, passenger with sledgehammer

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for an unknown man caught on surveillance camera violently hitting an SUV and its passenger with a sledgehammer.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon when the suspect, driving a pickup truck, blocked the SUV driver from leaving the parking lot of a business, police said.

The suspect got out of the pickup with a sledgehammer and is seen on camera repeatedly smashing the SUV's drivers side window.

The SUV driver tried to leave the parking lot, but the passenger fell out of the car, police said.

When the SUV passenger got up and tried to get back in the car, the suspect hit him with the sledgehammer and then broke the SUV's rear window, police said.

The drivers then both left the scene, police said.

The suspect and the victims are unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 215-686-3243.

2018 ABC News