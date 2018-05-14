Melania Trump undergoes procedure to treat benign kidney condition

WASHINGTON - First lady Melania Trump underwent a procedure Monday to treat a benign kidney condition, her communications director announced in a news release.

According to the spokesperson, the embolization procedure was "successful and there were no complications."

Trump is expected to remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the week as she recovers.

"The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her world on behalf of children everywhere," the news release stated.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.