Middle school teacher arrested after masturbating in class with students present

FAIRFIELD, Ohio - A substitute teacher has been arrested after he was caught masturbating in a classroom with children present.

Tracey Abraham was charged with public indecency after the incident at Creekside Middle School outside Cincinnati.

Cincinnati.com reports students reported seeing "suspicious behavior" by Abraham behind the teacher's desk. Abraham was immediately removed from the class by the school's resource officer.

District officials say they are not aware of any student's seeing the teacher nude, but promise Abraham will not be returning to their schools.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.