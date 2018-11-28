Mom jailed after child's excessive school absences

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - A mother was ordered to jail after her young child missed 26 days of school with unexcused absences.

Brittany Horton was sentenced to five days in jail this month after she plead guilty to truancy charges in May, WXMI reports.

Horton was accused of doing nothing after her 6-year-old daughter missed an inordinate amount school for no reason.

Prosecutors originally gave Horton additional time to fix the issue, but the child continued to miss more classes.

Horton will also have to pay $500 in fines along with serving the jail time.

