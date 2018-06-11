Mom turns in son after recognizing him from violent carjacking

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old man is in jail after police said his mother drove him to a substation, where he confessed to carjacking a woman at gunpoint in a Texas Walmart parking lot.

The gunman, identified as Joshua Gabriel Rea, is now being charged with aggravated robbery, according to KSAT.

On Wednesday, the San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of two men responsible for an aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, the woman was walking to her car and when she got in on the driver’s side, Rea appeared out of nowhere demanding she get out of the car.

The woman told police that when she tried to close the door on Rea, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

The affidavit stated Rea and an unidentified man entered the woman’s car and drove off towards Bandera Road.

Shortly after releasing the photos of the men to local media outlets, detectives said Rea’s mother recognized her son and drove him to a police substation.

According to the affidavit, Rea provided a full confession to the carjacking.

Rea is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Rea is being held at the Bexar County Jail on a bond set at $75,000.

At the time this story was published, it is unclear whether detectives were still searching for the second man.

