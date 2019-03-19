Mother allows man to assault daughter, 5, for $400

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas - A mother in Texas has been arrested on charges she let a man sexually assault her 5-year-old daughter for $400.

Shirley Harmon, 36, was taken into custody Sunday and charged with first-degree aggravated assault on a child.

The Odessa American reports Harmon was originally arrested on March 4 in Ector County on charges of endangering a child. At the time, she did not tell authorities her daughter was being abused by a 62-year-old man.

Gary Landreth

The man, Gary Landreth, was arrested Jan. 14 on aggravated sexual assault charges. Authorities say Landreth's sexual assault on the girl occurred between 2017 and 2019.

Harmon admitted she worked with Landreth to allow him access to her daughter for $400. When interviewed by investigators, Harmon said she ignored comments from the girl that Landreth was touching her inappropriately and hurting her.

