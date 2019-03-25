Mother and daughter pilot 757 flight to Atlanta

LOS ANGELES - A simple photo of a mother and her daughter has gone viral, but it's what they were doing that made it so popular.

The picture of Capt. Wendy Rexon and First Officer Kelly Rexon made headlines because it showed the two of them piloting a Boeing 757 together from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

Dr. John R. Watret of the Embry-Riddle Worldwide university system snapped the photo after hearing the flight he was on was being piloted by the mom and daughter. Embry-Riddle is a well-known aeronautical university.

WSB reports Watret overheard other passengers talking about the mother-daughter team in the cockpit.

“I thought that was amazing. I was in awe. I asked if I could visit them, too,” said Watret.

The Boeing 757 is a duel-engine jet that seats 170 passengers.

Just flew with this mother daughter flight crew on Delta from LAX to ATL. Awesome. ⁦@Delta⁩ ⁦@EmbryRiddle⁩ #erau pic.twitter.com/HYLl65H5p1 — John R. Watret (@ERAUWatret) March 17, 2019

