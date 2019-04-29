Mother warns of pornographic images on popular video game

ATLANTA - Because Roblox is one of the most popular video games among kids, one mother is warning other parents about pornographic images that showed up in her son's game.

The Georgia woman's 8-year-old son was playing Roblox when he saw images best suited for adults, according to WSB.

“I started recording the screen because I had never seen anything this inappropriate in a game,” the woman said. “He said, ‘Look mom, a p****.’ I’m, like, ‘A what?’ That’s when I immediately grabbed the phone from him.”

Roblox allows users to create their own online worlds, but all are allegedly monitored by the game developers. However, the woman said what she saw crossed the line.

“Male body parts, female body parts. They’re able to have intercourse with each other,” the mother said.

On its website, Roblox includes a parents guide where the company claims "all uploaded images, video, and audio files are pre-reviewed by moderators before being allowed on the site."

