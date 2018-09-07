MSD shooting survivor urges panel to reject Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON - A student who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland is urging senators to reject the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The student, Aalayah Eastmond, said that if Kavanaugh doesn't have the decency to shake hands with the father of a shooting victim, he shouldn't be able to "make life-changing decisions" affecting real people.

She is referring to Fred Guttenberg, who tried to shake hands with Kavanaugh earlier in the week.

Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime, 14, died in the February 2018 attack at the high school.

Guttenberg extended his hand Kavanaugh, but the judge did not. A White House spokesman said security intervened before Kavanaugh could take his hand.

Kavanaugh this week told senators he's "very aware of the real-world consequences" of gun violence

