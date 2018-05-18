8-10 people killed in shooting at Texas high school, sources say

SANTA FE, Texas - Eight to 10 people have been killed Friday in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, authorities said.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trouchesset said authorities have arrested one person and are still trying to determine if there is more than one shooter.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that two people have been taken into custody and that an officer is being treated for injuries.

The following message was posted on the Santa Fe Independent School District's website:

"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules.

"At this time, students from the high school are being transported by SFISD transportation to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6. Parents may reunite with their students at this location.

"The district will continue to keep you updated as information is available. Safety and communication are our top priorities."

The school is located on State Highway 6 near Morning Glory Drive.

The number and extent of injuries and deaths is unclear, but video from KRPC's helicopter showed a white sheet draped over something in front of a door to the school.

One student said that he heard as many as eight gunshots. Another student reported hearing several gunshots before hearing alarms and being told to evacuate.

"I never thought it would happen here," said Tyler Turner.

"It hurts my heart to see this happening," another student said. "I don't feel safe in this town anymore ... There was nothing we could do but run."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are also sending deputies to the scene.

Life Flight was also called to the school.

Parents were seen gathering at a nearby gas station where they were trying to connect with their children. Dozens of students could be seen standing in lines and emptying their backpacks.

Officials at the Dickinson Independent School District, which is nearby, confirmed schools there are also in a protected mode as a precaution. The following statement was tweeted:

"We’re currently in protect mode as a precaution because of reports of a shooting at Santa Fe HS. Doors are locked and personnel are stationed at outer doors to let people in and out. No students allowed outside of building. Field trips are postponed until we go off of protect mode."

