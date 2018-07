'No sirens, please,' woman says after Demi Lovato's overdose

MIAMI - A woman who called 911 to ask for help for Demi Lovato asked paramedics to avoid using sirens.

Authorities released the 911 call made before Lovato, 25, ended up in a hospital with a drug overdose after a birthday party.

The Los Angeles Fire Department asked the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate.

Lovato, who has been open about her struggles with mental illness, had celebrated six years of sobriety in March.

Lovato began "to feel that the belief that total abstinence is the only way to deal with addiction is false," People Magazine reported. "She essentially said that she felt it wasn't the only way and that she can handle her addictions and she would rather attempt controlled consumption. She felt that she could drink in moderation and she believed she wouldn't return to harder drug use."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.