People replacing baby formula with flour, returning it for cash, reports say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Several reports have police investigating after people are reportedly buying baby formula and replacing it with flour, WCNC reports.

Reports said that pricey formula had been tampered with and in some cases returned for cash. Somehow the products found a way back onto the shelves, reports said.

Parents reported their children becoming sick after drinking the formula.

"She was throwing up throughout the day, passing a lot of gas ... I just knew something was wrong," one mother told WCNC.

The baby formula was purchase at Wal-Mart in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Police are investigating.

