Police check another suspicious package at Austin FedEx center

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have deployed a hazardous materials squad to a FedEx shipping facility near the city's airport to investigate reports of a suspicious package.

It isn't known yet if the suspicious package is linked to a bomb that detonated earlier Tuesday at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio or the four bombs that have gone off in Austin this month.

But the Austin Police Department says an investigation is underway.

The package that exploded earlier Tuesday at the FedEx facility in Schertz, about 60 miles southwest of Austin, slightly injured one worker. Authorities believe it is linked to what they say is a serial bomber responsible for the four Austin bombings since March 2.



