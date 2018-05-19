Police investigate fatal shooting in parking lot during graduation ceremony in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. - One person died after a shooter opened fire in school property during a graduation ceremony Friday night in Georgia, Clayton County authorities said, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Clayton County police officers responded to the Mt. Zion High School, 235 Mt. Zion Parkway, in Jonesboro. WSB-TV reported two women were shot in a parking lot outside of the school's building and one died.

"The incident occurred on school property," a spokesman for the police department told reporters.

The graduation ceremony was taking place at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center.

The shooting happened hours after a 17-year-old gunman was accused of killing 10 and wounding 10 others at a high school in Texas.

New info here on the shooting at Mt. Zion High School in Clayton County. It happened in a parking lot outside the school. Clayton County fire tells me two women were shot, one in the leg, another multiple times in the chest. The woman who was shot in the chest has died. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/yBEszqMaS7 — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) May 19, 2018

Clayton County Fire says the two people shot here at Mt. Zion were not students at the school. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/ZmLKhTH7VS — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) May 19, 2018

About 15 police cars here on the scene of Mt. Zion High School in Clayton County. Still working to learn more about what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/yWZ8KchEuS — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) May 19, 2018

