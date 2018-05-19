National

Police investigate fatal shooting in parking lot during graduation ceremony in Georgia

Two women shot at high school's parking lot, 1 dead, WSB-TV reports

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer, Janine Stanwood - Anchor/Reporter

ATLANTA, Ga. - One person died after a shooter opened fire in school property during a graduation ceremony Friday night in Georgia, Clayton County authorities said, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta

Clayton County police officers responded to the Mt. Zion High School, 235 Mt. Zion Parkway, in Jonesboro. WSB-TV reported two women were shot in a parking lot outside of the school's building and one died. 

"The incident occurred on school property," a spokesman for the police department told reporters. 

The graduation ceremony was taking place at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center.

The shooting happened hours after a 17-year-old gunman was accused of killing 10 and wounding 10 others at a high school in Texas. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

