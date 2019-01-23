Preschool teacher arrested after threatening to shoot up school

NUTLEY, N.J. - A preschool teacher was arrested after she threatened to bring guns to class and open fire.

NJ.com reports Gina Schroeder, 38, was arrested Tuesday after making the threat at The Goddard School in Nutley, N.J. on Friday.

After Schroeder told coworkers, "One day, I'm gonna come here and shoot it up," the school was placed on lockdown and searched for weapons.

Authorities later searched Schroeder's home and found three guns, which were legally owned by the teacher.

The Goddard School listed Schroeder as a lead teacher in the infant classroom, but she has since been removed from the school's website.

Schroeder was charged with making terroristic threats and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

