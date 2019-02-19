Razor blades found under Walmart cart handles in NC

SILER CITY, N.C. - Authorities are searching for two people of interest after razor blades were found under the handles of Walmart shopping carts.

At least two people have been hurt from the razor blades found on carts at the store in Siler City, N.C.

In all, six blades have been discovered in the cart handles, WSOC reports. One victim suffered cuts on their hand.

The possible suspects may be related to a shoplifting case, although no other information has been released.

Both men were seen inside a tan GMC SUV or Chevrolet Suburban.

