Another Southwest flight makes emergency landing after window breaks

CLEVELAND - Another Southwest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday with a broken window.

CNN reports Southwest Flight 957 from Chicago to Newark was forced to make an unplanned landing in Cleveland after the issue was reported.

The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.

@SouthwestAir has a serious problem with their fleet. My moms plane just had to divert and land in #Cleveland cuz of another window crack. pic.twitter.com/hm5edpgB1M — Ryan Holley (@rholley28) May 2, 2018

The emergency landing is the second in the last three weeks for Southwest. One woman died when an engine malfunctioned during a Southwest flight.

An engine blade broke off the flight to Dallas and cracked a window, which partially sucked the passenger out of the aircraft.

