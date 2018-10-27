At least 4 dead, 12 wounded after shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

PITTSBURGH - At least four people were killed and 12 others were wounded early Saturday after a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, authorities said. Officials said police have a gunman in custody.

"There are fatalities," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, but officials have not provided more details.

Commander Jason Lando said they had multiple casualties and advised people in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood to shelter in place. Fitzgerald said that at least three officers were shot.

The Tree of Life synagogue is a conservative Jewish congregation, according to its website. It's in Squirrel Hill, a historic, Jewish neighborhood.

The synagogue has a Shabbat service at 9:45 a.m. Saturdays, the website said.

President Donald Trump tweeted he was aware of the situation in Pittsburgh and that law enforcement was on the scene.

"People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered," Trump said. "Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!"

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said on Twitter that it was a "serious situation," and the state police were helping local first responders.

