Suspect in custody after reports of man with gun at California high school

CNN - A suspect is in custody in connection with reports of a man with a gun on the campus of Highland High School in the Southern California city of Palmdale, a Los Angeles County fire official said.

The suspect, a male, was apprehended at near Vons grocery store in Palmdale, the official said.

Authorities were called to multiple reports of a man with a gun on the campus, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Charles Moore.

The Palmdale Fire Department told CNN it has received reports of shots fired.

The sheriff's department received the first call around 7:05 a.m. Pacific Time.

Palmdale, a city of about 150,000 people, is about an hour's drive north of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright CNN