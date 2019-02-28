Scam! Scam! Little Caesars warns fake pizza coupon could be virus

MIAMI - If the thought of getting three free large pizzas from Little Caesars sounds too good to be true, that's because it is.

The third-largest pizza chain in the country issued a warning this week about a fake coupon making its way around the internet, WDIV reports.

Little Caesars says the fradulent coupon is not only a fake, but it may also download a virus onto your computer or mobile device.

"We recommend that you do not click through to the coupon, as it may download a virus on your computer or device." the company warned.

