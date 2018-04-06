Sheriff welcomes criminals with 'we might kill you back' sign

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. - A new sign welcoming criminals to Georgia county is causing a bit of controversy at a time when gun violence is making headlines across the country.

The new welcome sign in Harris County warns potential crooks that citizens carry concealed weapons and if criminals "kill someone, we might kill you back."

The sign adds that the county has just one jail, but 356 cemeteries.

The warning sign concludes with a jovial "Enjoy your stay!"

"It's time for the silent majority to stand up for our beliefs and not be ashamed," Sheriff Mike Jolley told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.

Jolley says he paid for the $533 himself and claims other residents have asked to post the sign on their property.

Harris County sits on the border with Alabama in west Georgia.

