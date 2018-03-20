Shooter killed, 2 others injured in shooting at Maryland high school

GREAT MILLS, Md. - A shooter was killed and two other people were wounded Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.

St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron said at a news conference that a school resource officer at Great Mills High School fired at the shooter.

The shooter had also fired a round at the officer, Cameron said.

Cameron said it wasn't immediately known whether the officer's bullet killed the suspect.

He said a female student and a male student were also wounded in the shooting in a hallway.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.

Cameron said deputies are at the scene and that parents or guardians should stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.



