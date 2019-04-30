2 dead, 4 hurt in University of North Carolina shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte campus of the University of North Carolina has been placed on lockdown after two people were killed and four others were wounded near a college building.

Students are being told to "run, hide, fight and secure themselves."

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been shot or whether a suspect was in custody. School officials couldn't be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.

The campus was to host a concert at the school's football stadium.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

