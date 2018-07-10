Sitting in back of pickup truck can be deadly ride, video shows

KITTY HAWK, N.C. - A new crash test video shows how deadly it can be for passengers to ride inside the back of a pickup truck.

WTVT reports the North Carolina Governor's Highway Safety Program used the video to show the dangers those riding in the back of the truck face should another vehicle hit from behind.

In the video, a truck with dummies in the bed are thrown from the back after it is rammed by a car traveling at 56 mph.

According to the report, while it is completely legal in Florida for adults to ride in the back of a pickup truck, it is illegal for passengers under 18 unless the child is restrained.

The safety program posted the video in May to raise awareness and to urge people to stay out of the back of pickup trucks while they are on the road.

