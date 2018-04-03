South Floridians travel to Memphis to commemorate legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of people are expected to gather in Memphis, Tennessee, this week to commemorate the legacy and death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated 50 years ago Wednesday.

King delivered an iconic speech a day before he was gunned down at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.

"There's some history in South Florida, but not anything close to this magnitude," Edwin Shepherd, who drove from Miami to Tennessee this week, said.

Shepherd and his son made the 1,000-plus-mile trip from Miami as Memphis rolls out a number of events to honor the slain civil rights leader.

"It's been real emotional because it's almost, like -- in a crazy way, it's like you're celebrating the death, but you're not. It's more of a commemoration," Sheppard said.

"I'm 59 years old, and when Dr. King was killed, I was 9," Debra Griffin said. "So, I remember watching it on the television, and I think it's appropriate since I'm from Jackson, Mississippi -- three hours away -- to acknowledge the burden that he carried."

King was in Memphis in 1968, pushing and marching for the rights of sanitation workers -- workers who were dealing with poor pay and dangerous working conditions.

A half-century later as thousands gather in King's absence, progress is on the table but the finish line is still far from reach.

"The truth of the matter is, even though he was the face of civil rights struggles, he was here for labor issues, making sure people had adequate wages and benefits and that people could sustain the quality of life that we're still fighting for today," Antonio White, of the United Teachers of Dade, said.

"I'll take back to Miami, just the same thing that Dr. King has always expressed, which is live, peace and equality with all people," Sheppard said.

